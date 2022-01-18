Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a market cap of $754.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.28%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

