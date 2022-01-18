Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $15.14 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 530,922 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,954,000 after buying an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,453,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.88. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.07 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

