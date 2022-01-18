Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,666 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,666 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 43,562 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 908,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,601,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

