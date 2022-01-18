Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,162 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 50.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a market cap of $754.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -38.28%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.