Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,780 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,780 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Revolve Group worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVLV opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,814,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

