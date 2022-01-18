Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.06

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 5298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

