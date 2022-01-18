FY2021 Earnings Estimate for FIGS, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for FIGS in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08).

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Shares of FIGS opened at $23.28 on Monday. FIGS has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

