FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Issued By National Bank Financial

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

