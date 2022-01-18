FY2021 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Reduced by Analyst

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at Truist Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.46) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.39). Truist Securities also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

CZR opened at $82.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,737,000 after acquiring an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after purchasing an additional 269,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,421,000 after purchasing an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.