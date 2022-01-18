FY2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMG. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.21.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.31 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 472.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.45.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.