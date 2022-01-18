FY2021 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.64.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

