FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Issued By KeyCorp

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

XEL opened at $68.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

