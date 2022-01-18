Galactrum (ORE) Market Cap Reaches $2,141.47

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Galactrum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Galactrum has a total market cap of $2,141.47 and approximately $8.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,823.31 or 1.00088403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00089967 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00310214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.14 or 0.00421533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00154550 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

