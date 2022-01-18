Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Update

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,006,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $794,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 64,696 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,909,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $113.71.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.26.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

