Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAMB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,900. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

