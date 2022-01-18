Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,197 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 61.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.