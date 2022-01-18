Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,621,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 518,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 277,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.