Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $118,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

