Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $132,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 63,732 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $210.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $139.29 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.