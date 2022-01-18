Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $71.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62.

