General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

Shares of GD opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $146.53 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

