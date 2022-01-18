General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in General Electric were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of -198.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

