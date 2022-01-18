GenesisX Market Cap Hits $30,584.41 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $30,584.41 and approximately $23.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001400 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,255,935 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.