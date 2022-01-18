Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $21,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.39.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

