Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 740 ($10.10) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 630 ($8.60).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 708 ($9.66) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

LON:GEN opened at GBX 603 ($8.23) on Monday. Genuit Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($11.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 650.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.61.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

