GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $13.50

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.50, but opened at $13.86. GeoPark shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1,768 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GeoPark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.93.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in GeoPark by 13.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 406,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its position in GeoPark by 58.1% in the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 103,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GeoPark by 60.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 100,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in GeoPark by 13.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 248,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.