GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario."

Several other analysts also recently commented on GFL. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

GFL stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,170. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,813,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,838,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,680 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

