Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$59.00 at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. 30,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after purchasing an additional 314,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after purchasing an additional 359,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

