Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,699 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.