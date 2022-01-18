Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.24. 293,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.57. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

