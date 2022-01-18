Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 88,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,086,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 9,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,016,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,433.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,426.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.