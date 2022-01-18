Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 554,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,746,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.