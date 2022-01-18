GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.83) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.35) to GBX 1,555 ($21.22) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($23.20) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($19.10) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,603.80 ($21.88).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,707.80 ($23.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £85.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,586.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,491.75. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.18) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($68,241.64).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

