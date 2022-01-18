Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.84.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Global-e Online by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 9.6% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

