Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 104,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,460,140 shares.The stock last traded at $40.02 and had previously closed at $43.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. Analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 65.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $12,809,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 38.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,505,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares during the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

