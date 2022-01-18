GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. GMS reported sales of $751.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

In other news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of GMS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GMS has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.01.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

