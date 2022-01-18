Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the December 15th total of 799,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN GROY opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 3,752.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 71,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 2,311.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

