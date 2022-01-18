Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $696.41 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 958,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of HubSpot worth $696,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,579 shares of company stock valued at $41,007,242. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $462.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $698.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $686.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.43 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Cowen boosted their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $797.08.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

