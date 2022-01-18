Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GSEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82. Gores Holdings VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

