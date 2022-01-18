G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Down 55.5% in December

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of G&P Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. G&P Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 136.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 437,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,814,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 50.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 145.9% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 191,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 113,349 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition in the second quarter worth $918,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

