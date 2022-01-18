G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Update

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the December 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of G&P Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.87 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. G&P Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition in the third quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 230.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition in the second quarter worth $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition in the second quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,814,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

