Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $23.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 93,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,212,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

