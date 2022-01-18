Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,114 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 85,082.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $985.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $39,432.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

