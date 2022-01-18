Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Greenland Technologies worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

