GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 591,800 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.24.

GrowLife Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

