Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 365.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.