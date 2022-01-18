Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$39.25. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.00, with a volume of 1,664 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.38 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.67%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

