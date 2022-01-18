Gulden (NLG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41,129.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $41,129.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00336478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 558,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

