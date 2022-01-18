Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.15

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 76366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $113,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,117 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $72,135,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $24,827,022,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after buying an additional 1,293,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.