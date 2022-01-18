Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 300 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last 90 days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

